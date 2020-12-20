Tottenham and Everton are reportedly among the clubs chasing a transfer deal for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray as he looks set to be offloaded.

The 24-year-old has often looked an exciting prospect but simply hasn’t had the playing opportunities he will have liked at Leicester since joining the club back in the 2015/16 season.

Gray was part of that title-winning squad at Leicester, but hasn’t really progressed enough since then, with 90min now reporting that he has Spurs and Everton pursuing him ahead of January.

It remains to be seen where the player himself might choose to go, but it would be interesting to see how he might develop under Jose Mourinho at Spurs.

Equally, one imagines he could be a good fit for this side that Carlo Ancelotti is putting together at Everton at the moment.

Leicester may well live to regret this one if Gray ends up improving upon leaving the King Power Stadium, though for the moment they’ll no doubt feel they have enough decent options in attack.