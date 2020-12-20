Any Arsenal supporters that were hopeful Mikel Arteta might be shown the door after another loss, this time at Everton, look likely to be disappointed.

The Spaniard is under real pressure after overseeing a start to the 2020/21 Premier League season which has left the Gunners in 15th position.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who is consistently a well-placed source for any rumours coming out of the Arsenal camp, has suggested that Arteta will be with the club for a long time yet.

It’s never been the style of the North London club to hire and fire, so fans shouldn’t really be too surprised.