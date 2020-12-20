Menu

Video: Anthony Martial still looks short of confidence as he takes too long and wastes a great chance to finish off Leeds United

You can usually tell how confident a striker is depending on how they take their chances.

A forward who is in-form and confident will just need a touch before smacking it towards goal, while someone struggling for some self-belief will take too many touches and it even looks like they want everything to be perfect before taking the chance.

Anthony Martial hasn’t looked like his usual self this season, and this is a prime example of a player who isn’t playing with their usual instincts:

It’s a great touch to open up the space and all he needs to do is slot it either side of the keeper, but the second touch and they delay ruin the chance and it means Leeds still have a slither of hope in this one.

