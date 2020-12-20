Video: Arsenal attacking target Abdallah Sima produces tight-angle finish and perfectly-weighted assist for Slavia Prague vs Bohemians

After Arsenal were named as one of the high-profile sides that were keeping an eye on Abdallah Sima by Calciomercato, the ace has turned in a wonderful performance for Slavia Prague against Bohemians.

In just the sixth minute of the tie, the 19-year-old fired the Czech Republic giants into the lead after he was played in by a brilliant long-range pass out of the defence.

Sima tucked the ball into the bottom corner from a very tight angle with a tidy first-time finish under pressure.

In the 65th minute of the tie, the right-winger recorded an assist after he was laid off the ball after some brilliant work from a teammate in a tricky spot on the right flank.

Sima showed his composure as he sent a perfectly-weighted through ball into open attacking midfielder Lukas Provod, who made no mistake as he skipped forward and lobbed the ball into the net.

Here’s how Sima scored his side’s first:

Take a look at how the promising talent helped extend Slavia’s lead below:

Pictures from Polsat Sport.

After the 2-1 win tonight, this marks 10 goals and two assists for the Senegalese talent after 13 appearances across the Europa League and Czech top-flight.

As per the Express via Czech outlet CT Sport, West Ham have also found themselves linked to the talent with a glowing recommendation from Tomas Soucek – who used to play for Prague and currently holds the record transfer fee received in the Czech Republic, with hopes that Sima will shatter it.

Shows of quality like this will certainly leave fans excited about Sima…