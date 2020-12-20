Video: Bruno Fernandes makes it 3-0 to Man United after fine Fred pass spells danger vs Leeds

Manchester United have made it a 3-0 lead against Leeds inside 20 minutes thanks to Bruno Fernandes, shaping up the re-ignition of this historic rivalry to end in a very one-sided manner.

Dan James cut out a sloppy pass across the halfway line to spark a counter-attacking opportunity for the Red Devils, playing the ball to Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes flicked it on to Fred, with the Brazilian driving forward before threading the ball into Anthony Martial with a fine pass, the forward was tackled and the ball spilled out to Fernandes.

The playmaker drilled the ball into the bottom corner with a brilliant first-time finish to pile the early misery on to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Ruthless Manchester United ? Bruno Fernandes makes it three and the Red Devils are rampant! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #MUNLEE here: https://t.co/gpZb1r3bHA

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/K6llntsr0t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Scott McTominay scores insane three-minute double for Man United to kickstart Leeds tie Roy Keane references Man City ‘idiot’ complaint as he slams Serge Aurier for ‘madness’ that cost Spurs a penalty in defeat to Leicester Video: Spursy moment for Tottenham as Toby Alderweireld scores nightmare own goal against Leicester

This is shaping up to be exactly the kind of comfortable one-sided win that United have been crying out for all season, let’s see if they make it difficult for themselves from now on…