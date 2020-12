Man United are capable of both brilliance and disaster just now and Leeds generally look like a good team, so there every reason to believe that this game would be a close one.

It’s in danger of becoming an embarrassment for Leeds after United went 6-1 up, and it does look like the players just want the game to end:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s a clear penalty after a lazy tackle on Martial, while the keeper just looks utterly defeated as he flops to the ground and watches the ball go past him.