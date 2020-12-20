Menu

Video: Dan James shows why Leeds want to sign him with a fine touch and finish for Man United to make it 5-1

It was a surprising decision from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to throw Daniel James into the Man United team this evening, especially when you consider that The Telegraph reported that Leeds were hoping to sign him in January.

It could’ve been the case that Solskjaer wanted to see him action to see if he still wanted to keep him around for the season, or it could just be that he was rotating his team and felt the Welshman deserved a chance.

He’s been impressive with his pace causing a lot of issues down the right, while he showed his class in the box here with a great first touch and a tidy finish:

Pictures from RMC Sport

His performance shows exactly why Leeds wanted him, but it could also be enough to ensure that United don’t let him go anywhere.

