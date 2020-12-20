Video: Great start from Real Madrid against Eibar as quick goals from Modric and Benzema make it 2-0

The early form in La Liga suggested that there could be numerous teams in the title race this season, but it’s starting to look like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be the main contenders.

Diego Simeone’s men should fancy their chances due to their games in hand, so it leaves Real Madrid in a position where they need to keep winning to maintain that pressure.

They’ve started quickly against Eibar tonight, so these goals from Modric and Benzema could be enough to make this a formality already:

Ruthless Real Madrid! ? Luka Modric adds to Benzema’s opener ? pic.twitter.com/jNPmBvqM26 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 20, 2020

Zidane’s undoing at Real Madrid will come when the veterans are no longer able to play at the top level, but it actually looks like some of them are getting better with age rather than regressing.