Menu

Video: Jake Livermore can’t survive the VAR review and he’s sent off for a bad lunge on Jack Grealish

Aston Villa FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

This has been a pretty disastrous start for Sam Allardyce at West Brom as his team looks set to go into the break down a man and a goal.

We’ve seen a few instances lately where VAR has actually worked to review an incident and come up with the right decision, and this looks like another good use of the system:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s a poor challenge that will usually result in a red card so Livermore can’t have any complaints, while it also looks like West Brom’s discipline problems are still hurting them.

More Stories Jack Grealish Jake Livermore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.