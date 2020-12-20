Video: Jake Livermore can’t survive the VAR review and he’s sent off for a bad lunge on Jack Grealish

This has been a pretty disastrous start for Sam Allardyce at West Brom as his team looks set to go into the break down a man and a goal.

We’ve seen a few instances lately where VAR has actually worked to review an incident and come up with the right decision, and this looks like another good use of the system:

5′: El Ghazi puts Aston Villa 1-0 up

36′: Livermore sent off for West Brom after a VAR review It goes from bad to worse for Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge! ? pic.twitter.com/3HDu2wOvQc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 20, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s a poor challenge that will usually result in a red card so Livermore can’t have any complaints, while it also looks like West Brom’s discipline problems are still hurting them.