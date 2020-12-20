(Video) John Lundstrum receives straight red for reckless challenge on Joel Veltman

Sheffield United looked doomed! – Chris Wilder must be pulling his hair out.

Rock bottom of the Premier League table and faced with the real possibility they could accumulate the lowest points tally in Premier League history (currently 11, Derby, 2008), the Blades are now forced to play against Brighton with 10-men.

Midfielder John Lundstrum lunged into a tackle on Joel Veltman which originally saw the Sheffield United man handed a yellow card.

Upon a VAR review, it became apparent the midfielder’s challenge was reckless and clearly endangered his opponent, leaving the referee with no choice but to retract the yellow and issue a red.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports