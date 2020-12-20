(Video) Luke Shaw labels Man United star as ‘special’

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has hailed the impact that Bruno Fernandes has had on the Reds’ on-field fortunes and considers the midfielder ‘special’.

United are currently preparing to host bitter rivals Leeds United on Sunday afternoon when the two sides clash in the Premier League.

Shaw will be hoping to see his team-mates continue their decent form as they look to close the gap on league leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the exciting match-up, Shaw has spoken about Fernandes who he has labelled as ‘special’ and admits the Reds’ best work inevitably goes ‘through’ the Portuguese midfielder.

? “Everything goes through Bruno, we as a team need to take a bit of pressure off him” Luke Shaw says the rest of the team need to step up to take the pressure off Bruno Fernandes pic.twitter.com/POCZIzG1tH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 20, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports