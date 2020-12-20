Video: Man United ace Dan James harshly booked for dive after lightning-fast run vs Leeds

In the 51st minute of Manchester United’s hammering against Leeds today, Dan James was yellow carded in a harsh moment that clouded over an otherwise spectacular run.

The Welshman showed his contribution on the defensive side, after sparking a counter-attack that led to United’s third with an interception, by collecting a poor pass from Pascal Struijk in his own third.

James burst forward, showcasing his blistering pace, the winger made it all the way into Leeds’ box before he went down after a duel with Liam Cooper.

Referee Anthony Taylor booked the ace for diving as he appealed for a penalty, but the footage clearly shows that this was a completely fair duel in which James crashed down after a stiff arm from Cooper.

This wasn’t a penalty, but it doesn’t mean it automatically deserved a yellow card, it was a fair duel.

Pictures from NBC Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Dan James shows why Leeds want to sign him with a fine touch and finish for Man United to make it 5-1 Video: Anthony Martial still looks short of confidence as he takes too long and wastes a great chance to finish off Leeds United Video: Raul de Tomas scores from his own half with insane strike for Espanyol after silky touch and flick marks early Goal of the Season contender

It certainly looked as though James was hard done by here, at least it didn’t impact the ace, who has turned in his best performance of the season after having the chance to shine.