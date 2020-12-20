Video: MLS side LAFC’s assistant Rozov punches Club America manager Herrera in heated CONCACAF clash that spread to the pitch

Moments after Los Angeles FC ace Eduardo Atuesta was sent off this morning’s CONCACAF semi-final against Club America, there was a heated encounter between key staff on the sidelines.

An argument between America boss Miguel Herrera and LAFC assistant Ante Rozov spilled out onto the pitch, with the former being a bit too hands-on for the latter’s liking.

After Herrera, a former player and manager for the Mexican national team, shoved and stuck his finger in Rozov’s face, the ex-USA international punched the 52-year-old with a very crisp jab.

Miguel Herrera still showed the most fight from Club America’s side, with the Mexican outfit losing 3-1 to their MLS counterparts owing to a double from Carlos Vela and a last-minute blessing from Latif.

That’s booked the LA side a spot in the CONCACAF Final, in which they’ll face off against another Mexican side in Tigres, who are spearheaded by the prolific Pierre-Andre Gignac.

Seriously, this is kindler, gentler Ante Razov. MLS playing days Ante Razov would have caught Herrera w/a two-piece and starched him as soon as Herrera pulled the hair grab move. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) December 20, 2020

Cachetadon al Piojo Herrera ?? pic.twitter.com/Lxi4Ht0x9Y — El Rob de Polanco?? (@robertolongoria) December 20, 2020

It’s hilarious to learn as per SBI Soccer’s Ives Galarcep that Herrera was sent off for the drama, and seemingly not Rozov, with the Club America boss also being kicked out of the stands for his antics.