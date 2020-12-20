Video: Nightmare start for Big Sam at West Brom as Aston Villa score after six minutes

There’s a strange excitement around the appointment of Big Sam Allardyce from those who don’t support West Brom.

It mainly comes down to the fascination of survival vs lovely flowing football, although it’s not like The Baggies were playing teams off the park under Villa.

At least you would expect that Big Sam would instil some real defensive discipline and steel into the team, so he can’t be happy to see how easily they went behind tonight:

Traoré ?? El Ghazi An unbelievable ball sets up a lovely finish to put Villa ahead early! A negative spin on the opening stages of Big Sam’s first game in the West Brom dug-out… pic.twitter.com/ikX8CpMqAm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 20, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

To be fair it’s a lovely finish, but you can’t just let a man have a free run at the back post like this.