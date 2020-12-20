Menu

Video: Nightmare start for Big Sam at West Brom as Aston Villa score after six minutes

Aston Villa FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

There’s a strange excitement around the appointment of Big Sam Allardyce from those who don’t support West Brom.

It mainly comes down to the fascination of survival vs lovely flowing football, although it’s not like The Baggies were playing teams off the park under Villa.

At least you would expect that Big Sam would instil some real defensive discipline and steel into the team, so he can’t be happy to see how easily they went behind tonight:

Pictures from RMC Sport

To be fair it’s a lovely finish, but you can’t just let a man have a free run at the back post like this.

More Stories Sam Allardyce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.