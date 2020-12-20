Raul de Tomas has thrown his into the ring with a superb early Goal of the Season contender for Espanyol in their La Liga 2 tie against Almeria this afternoon.

In just the eighth minute of the tie, De Tomas expertly controlled the ball after a goal kick, before flicking it over an Almeria player and firing the ball towards goal from a couple of yards before the halfway line.

The strike looped right over the goalkeeper, marking an insane moment for De Tomas, who went on to score a second in Espanyol’s 2-1 win, marking 12 goals from 19 games this season.

Cada vez que pienso que este hombre juega en segunda división… Raúl De Tomás tiene nivel para jugar en varios equipos de Champions, como el Porto o incluso el Leipzig de Nagelsmann. pic.twitter.com/CPExbIlk7X — Miguel Fernández (@Miguelfdez71) December 20, 2020

Pictures from La Liga Smartbank.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Victor Lindelof makes it 4-0 after tidy Martial flick on as Man United score from corner vs Leeds Video: Bruno Fernandes makes it 3-0 to Man United after fine Fred pass spells danger vs Leeds Video: Scott McTominay scores insane three-minute double for Man United to kickstart Leeds tie

De Tomas left Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a move to Benfica after some successful loan spells in Spain, with the ace returning permanently to his homeland with Espanyol just six months later.

With all due respect, it’s clear that 26-year-old is simply far too good to be playing in Spain’s second-tier, fortunately he’s likely to have another chance in La Liga with Espanyol sitting top.