Menu

Video: Scott McTominay scores insane three-minute double for Man United to kickstart Leeds tie

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United were handed an early 2-0 lead against Leeds thanks to a rapid-fire start from a relatively unlikely source of goals in Scott McTominay, who bagged a brace inside three minutes.

In the first minute of the reignited rivalry encounter, Bruno Fernandes drove forward before laying the ball off to the Scotsman, who hammered the ball into the corner with a first-time finish from range.

That was just the start for the Red Devils, some brilliant hold-up play from Anthony Martial following a throw-in led to a perfectly weighted through ball into McTominay’s path before the three minute mark.

The Manchester United academy graduate hopped over the ball to take it a little wider before slotting it into the bottom corner with a fine finish.

Take a look at McTominay’s first below:

Here’s a look at the Scotland international’s brilliantly taken second:

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Roy Keane references Man City ‘idiot’ complaint as he slams Serge Aurier for ‘madness’ that cost Spurs a penalty in defeat to Leicester
Video: Spursy moment for Tottenham as Toby Alderweireld scores nightmare own goal against Leicester
Hasselbaink and Keane bemused by Serge Aurier’s ‘madness’ as ‘rugby tackle’ costs Spurs a penalty against Leicester

The perfect start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, a rare match in which the Red Devils have drew the first blood – going against their unusual pattern which often leads to Premier League wins.

McTominay’s only goal of the season before today was a tidy header in the EFL Cup encounter against Brighton.

More Stories Anthony Martial Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.