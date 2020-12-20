Video: Scott McTominay scores insane three-minute double for Man United to kickstart Leeds tie

Manchester United were handed an early 2-0 lead against Leeds thanks to a rapid-fire start from a relatively unlikely source of goals in Scott McTominay, who bagged a brace inside three minutes.

In the first minute of the reignited rivalry encounter, Bruno Fernandes drove forward before laying the ball off to the Scotsman, who hammered the ball into the corner with a first-time finish from range.

That was just the start for the Red Devils, some brilliant hold-up play from Anthony Martial following a throw-in led to a perfectly weighted through ball into McTominay’s path before the three minute mark.

The Manchester United academy graduate hopped over the ball to take it a little wider before slotting it into the bottom corner with a fine finish.

Here's a look at the Scotland international's brilliantly taken second:

The perfect start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, a rare match in which the Red Devils have drew the first blood – going against their unusual pattern which often leads to Premier League wins.

McTominay’s only goal of the season before today was a tidy header in the EFL Cup encounter against Brighton.