Menu

Video: Spursy moment for Tottenham as Toby Alderweireld scores nightmare own goal against Leicester

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Around ten minutes after James Maddison had a goal disallowed against Tottenham, Leicester extended their lead against Spurs in the 58th minute of this afternoon’s intriguing Premier League clash.

Marc Albrighton whipped in a dangerous cross from the right flank, leaving Jamie Vardy to duel with Moussa Sissoko in the air.

Vardy’s header went awry, which isn’t surprising given the tight pressure from Sissoko, but in a nightmare moment it floated square and was turned into the back of the net by Toby Alderweireld.

The ball struck Alderweireld’s knee and went over the line, Hugo Lloris had absolutely no time to react to the change in the ball’s flight and Jose Mourinho’s men found themselves 2-0 down.

See More: Hasselbaink and Keane bemused by Serge Aurier’s ‘madness’ as ‘rugby tackle’ costs Spurs a penalty against Leicester

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Hasselbaink and Keane bemused by Serge Aurier’s ‘madness’ as ‘rugby tackle’ costs Spurs a penalty against Leicester
Liverpool see £20m offer for Sporting Lisbon starlet rejected
Man United willing to cover substantial portion of outcast’s £120,000-a-week wages to seal January loan exit with West Brom interest

It’s safe to say that a draw against Palace, defeat of this nature to the Foxes – after a loss to Liverpool on Wednesday – will massively deflate Spurs’ early hopes of challenging for the title this season.

More Stories Jamie Vardy marc albrighton Toby Alderweireld

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.