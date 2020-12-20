Although he may be an acquired taste for some, Graeme Souness always speaks from the heart and gives a straight opinion, no flannel.

Arsenal fans might not like his honesty, but he was absolutely bang on the money when he gave his assessment of the Gunners after their defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Souness himself embodied the character of a winner and a warrior, and the absence of a similar type of player in the Arsenal squad at this point is marked.