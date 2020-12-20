Video: Unreal defending from PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe as he injures himself while making a tackle in a 4 v 1 counterattack

In football you want to figure out a way to get two players attacking one defender, so having a four one one situation is a dream that can’t be passed up.

If a defender manages to save a goal when faced with that then it’s incredible anyway, but it also looks like PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe hurts his hamstring in the process of this too:

Incredible defending from Presnel Kimpembe. A 4-on-1 attack, he pulls his hamstring before making a last ditch tackle. Extraordinary #PSG // #LOSCPSG pic.twitter.com/E9aErFbVfL — Tom Scholes (@_TomScholes) December 20, 2020

Pictures from Ligue 1

He’s falling over as he makes the tackle and it’s the very definition of last-ditch because it’s a disaster if he doesn’t take the ball, while the injury makes it even more impressive as he produces the tackle of the season.