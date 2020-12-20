Video: Victor Lindelof makes it 4-0 after tidy Martial flick on as Man United score from corner vs Leeds

Victor Lindelof made it 4-0 to Manchester United in their eagerly-anticipated rivalry clash against Leeds by popping up at the right spot from a corner.

In the 36th minute of the Premier League tie, Luke Shaw whipped a dangerous corner into the box from the left flank, which was flicked on at the near post by Anthony Martial.

Lindelof wasn’t tracked at all by Leeds’ famed Kalvin Phillips, leaving the Swede free to slot the ball into the back of the net.

This marks Martial’s second assist of the encounter, with the ace teeing up Scott McTominay’s second of an insane three-minute brace, whilst he also had a hand in United’s third.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might just be at a loss for words after this performance from the Red Devils, which looks set to leave them third in the Premier League table.