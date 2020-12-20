Despite being fifth in the Championship table, Watford’s board have taken the decision to fire their first-team manager, Vladimir Ivic, after only four months in the hot-seat at Vicarage Road.

Having won nine of their 20 Championship games under Ivic, the Hornets are only four points off second-placed Bournemouth and nine behind leaders Norwich.

It’s hardly the worst set of results in the world, but Ivic goes the way of Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson and Hayden Mullins, all of whom had been appointed in the role from September 2019 onwards.

It’s unclear what the owners of the club are trying to achieve, having now seen five managers in the role in little over a year.

How are the club meant to progress with such upheaval every few months?

BBC Sport report that Ivic had the best win percentage of Watford’s last seven managers, and that the Pozzo family who own the club have now seen 13 managers come and go in an eight-year period.

You’d have to be absolutely desperate to want to work for the club under that type of pressure.