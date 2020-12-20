“Why not?” – These Man United fans talk up Premier League title hopes after demolishing Leeds

Man United keep doing things the hard way so it feels like they’ve failed to win more games than they have, while there’s also been a narrative that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is holding them back.

Regardless of your thoughts on United and the manager, the reality is that their victory over Leeds puts them only five points behind Liverpool with a game in hand, so surely they have to be considered as title contenders at this point?

There is still a long way to go and Liverpool have to be considered as the favourites due to their quality and experience, but United have some players who are coming into form and this could get interesting.

The crushing victory against Leeds United this evening was enough to get some fans dreaming:

United have got some tough games coming up against the likes of Wolves and Leicester, but if they can keep this form up then suddenly their trip to Anfield in January could be especially tasty.