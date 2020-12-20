Zidane ready to commit himself to Real Madrid beyond 2022

There’s no doubt whatsoever that Zinedine Zidane has written his name in 10 foot high letters at the Santiago Bernabeu, both as a player and a manager.

The Frenchman remains one of the greatest to have ever played the game, with Real Madrid fans also getting to enjoy him as a manager without compare.

To date, he is the only person to have won the Champions League three times in a row, and if we count the other win from the last decade, when he was Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant, he clearly had a part to play there too.

Suggestions that his influence was on the wane always seem to appear when Los Blancos are going through a rough patch results wise, but the club can’t be too disappointed as they’re preparing to extend his current deal according to Don Balon.

At this point, Zidane is tied to the club until 2022 so there is some breathing space, however the club want to get things done as soon as possible say Don Balon.

From the Frenchman’s point of view, he prefers to get a busy January out of the way before sitting down and seeing if an accord can be reached.