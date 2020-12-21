The winter transfer window is only 11 days away from opening, and Mikel Arteta surely has to be looking for reinforcements for his Arsenal side.
The Gunners have massively underperformed in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign, and some new signings will freshen up the squad.
Dani Ceballos is on loan from Real Madrid, and it appears that Arteta will be looking to his homeland and Los Blancos once again for another midfielder.
According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, the north Londoners are targeting the out of favour Isco.
For large parts of Zinedine Zidane’s reign at the Santiago Bernabeu, Isco, along with James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, has been left on the sidelines.
With the other two players gone, both to the English top-flight, Isco could be about to make it a hat-trick of departures.
A rumoured asking price of €60m per Mundo Deportivo cited by Football Espana isn’t beyond the north Londoners, and with Isco providing the creativity Arteta’s side are lacking, this could be a deal to suit all parties.
Isco is a good player and if Afc get him great but personally i would love to see Auoar at the Emerites he’s better and younger.
Or…….both Isco,Auoar,Partey and Danni now that’s an exciting midfield.
And get rid of Xhaka,Elneney and Willock as they are simply not good enough for a top team which hopefully soon Afc will become again.
Bellerin who has been a good loyal player needs a new challenge and Afc need to offload him plus of course the trouble makers Ozil and Guendouzi and the deadwood Mustafi,Kalasniac,Luis etc.
Saliba deserves a chance and Reece Nelson is a lot better than Willian,Martinelli for Laca and we are taking shape.
Imagine Leno,Tierney,replacement for Bellerin,Gabriel,Saliba or Pablo,with the above mentioned midfield and Pepe,Auba,Nelson,Saka amd Martinelli sharing the forward positions.
Could be good ?