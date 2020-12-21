The winter transfer window is only 11 days away from opening, and Mikel Arteta surely has to be looking for reinforcements for his Arsenal side.

The Gunners have massively underperformed in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign, and some new signings will freshen up the squad.

Dani Ceballos is on loan from Real Madrid, and it appears that Arteta will be looking to his homeland and Los Blancos once again for another midfielder.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, the north Londoners are targeting the out of favour Isco.

For large parts of Zinedine Zidane’s reign at the Santiago Bernabeu, Isco, along with James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, has been left on the sidelines.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) West Ham see goal disallowed after Chelsea’s Thiago Silva fouls himself Video: ‘He cannot control the players’ – Nuno doesn’t want Lee Mason officiating a Wolves match ever again (Video) La Liga player forgets to leave mobile phone in dressing room, plays match with it in his hand

With the other two players gone, both to the English top-flight, Isco could be about to make it a hat-trick of departures.

A rumoured asking price of €60m per Mundo Deportivo cited by Football Espana isn’t beyond the north Londoners, and with Isco providing the creativity Arteta’s side are lacking, this could be a deal to suit all parties.