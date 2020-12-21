Arsenal fan Muhammad admits club ‘deserve to be relegated’ this season for controversial treatment of Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil

Following Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Everton, a supporter named Muhammad told BBC 5 Live Sport that the club ‘deserve to be relegated’ this season for their treatment of Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil.

Former Premier League stars Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage host an evening phone-in show for the BBC, called 606, in which Muhammad made his point and backed it up.

Mikel Arteta’s side losing seven of their last 10 Premier League fixtures has left the side sitting 15th in the table, leading to serious suggestions that they’re facing a shock relegation battle this season.

Muhammed particularly referenced the abuse – from large parts of the club’s fanbase – that led to Wenger calling time on his 22-year reign at the club in the summer of 2018.

The impassioned Arsenal supporter cited the ‘truly unacceptable’ behaviour especially from AFTV (formerly known as Arsenal Fan TV), as well as the death threats the Frenchman received.

Muhammad admitted that bringing Ozil back to the fold wouldn’t solve all of the current problems that Mikel Arteta’s side are facing, but would at least offer a solution to the team’s ‘creativity’ issues.

“We deserve to be relegated for the way we’ve treated Özil and Wenger.” This #Arsenal supporter says their struggles this season are ‘karma’ ? Are there ANY positives to take from the campaign so far?#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/uNAQoXW2av — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 19, 2020

Fan: “We don’t deserve top four now, we deserve to be relegated for the way we’ve treated Ozil and Wenger in recent years.”

Savage: “You deserve to be relegated?”

“It pains me to say this, but for the way we’ve treated Wenger – like we hounded that man out – and now the way we’re treating Ozil, we deserve everything coming our way.”

Sutton: “Muhammad, just explain then what you’re – so the way Arsene Wenger was treated? Explain what you mean by that?

Fan: “So the way Arsenal fans hounded him out was just truly unacceptable, especially the AFTV lot. You know the death threats he was receiving, the abuse.”

“For someone who’s given 22 years of blood, sweat and tears to Arsenal – the way he was treated was just not fair.”

Sutton: “Didn’t he have to go though at that point?”

Fan: “Yeah, no I’m not saying he had to stay, but I think like Ozil – for what he’s done for Arsenal – he deserves to go in his own time.”

“Even Martin Keown said, for someone like Wenger, he should be able to decide when he goes, because he’s earned that.”

“A lot of Arsenal fans, who felt entitled to say he should go whenever we feel like it. We’ve changed managers every five minutes so far but that doesn’t mean we’re always correct.”

Sutton: “What about the Ozil situation then?”

Fan: “That’s another problematic one I think, you know – I’m not saying all of our problems would go away if Ozil came back, but a lot of our creativity issues would be solved.”

“This is almost karma for the way we’ve treated Ozil.”

More Stories / Latest News Solid ‘form’ leaves few left backs ‘better’ than Luke Shaw admits ex-Man United ace after solid display vs Leeds Sam Allardyce eyes former England star for West Brom as he looks for a target man to cement the long ball game AC Milan want to land Real Madrid striker in January

Ozil found himself back in the fold when Arteta – his former captain – initially took over, but was soon cast aside once more, just like he was under Unai Emery.

Ozil actually hasn’t even been part of a single matchday squad for any of Arsenal’s last 33 games across all competitions.

His last action was in pre-season, with the playmaker not included in the side’s Premier League squad for the season or the Europa League one, he can be reregistered for either come January.