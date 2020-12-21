Arsenal were beaten again this weekend, so it’s unsurprising to see manager Mikel Arteta bearing the brunt of it all.

The Spanish tactician is badly struggling to get the Gunners firing, with his side now 15th in the Premier League table and just four points above the relegation zone following their 2-1 defeat at Everton.

Arsenal fans will not be happy with this surprisingly quick decline this season, with the north London giants not so long ago looking like a revitalised side as Arteta led them to FA Cup glory in August.

A strong summer in the transfer window then meant there was plenty of optimism going into the new campaign, but Arteta’s stock has rapidly fallen after this poor start.

Writing in the Times, Tony Cascarino has noticed that one area that seems to be a problem for Arteta is his attempt to micro-manage games, something he says he always hated as a player.

“With every passing week Arsenal are becoming even more difficult to watch,” the pundit said. “The players just do not look like they are enjoying their football.

“There is a glaring lack of leadership on the pitch and Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, is compounding the problem by trying to micromanage his players during matches.

“With few, if any, supporters in the grounds, it is easy to hear Arteta barking instructions at his players from whistle to whistle. Clearly not able to trust his players, Arteta is trying to talk them through the games himself. Players do not respond to this type of management. I certainly hated it.

“Coaches have all week to prepare the squad and once they cross the white line, the players should be backed to express themselves.”