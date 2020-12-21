Arsenal star open to Barcelona transfer after becoming priority target for presidential candidate

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly a top transfer target for Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta.

In a worrying development for Arsenal, it also seems Bellerin would be open to a return to the club where he started his career, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bellerin has shone for the Gunners and would be a disappointing player to lose, especially at a time when Mikel Arteta has enough problems to deal with at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s been a dire start to the season for Arsenal and they may well be in a relegation battle before long if things don’t improve quickly.

It would then make sense for a player like Bellerin to want to move on, with Barcelona remaining contenders for the biggest trophies, even if they have had a difficult 2020.

Barca could do well to strengthen with a signing like Bellerin, who has shown himself to be a fine attacking full-back who could fit the Catalan giants’ style of play perfectly.

Arsenal must surely do all they can, however, to keep players like this at the club as they look to recover and rebuild.