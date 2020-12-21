Menu

Arsenal star open to Barcelona transfer after becoming priority target for presidential candidate

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly a top transfer target for Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta.

In a worrying development for Arsenal, it also seems Bellerin would be open to a return to the club where he started his career, according to the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Arsenal could be in luck as club eager to clear unsettled star for £54.3m transfer

Bellerin has shone for the Gunners and would be a disappointing player to lose, especially at a time when Mikel Arteta has enough problems to deal with at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s been a dire start to the season for Arsenal and they may well be in a relegation battle before long if things don’t improve quickly.

It would then make sense for a player like Bellerin to want to move on, with Barcelona remaining contenders for the biggest trophies, even if they have had a difficult 2020.

hector bellerin

Hector Bellerin is a transfer target for his old club Barcelona

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid chief holds talks with agent of Premier League star over potential €50million transfer
Meeting today could soon mean headers are a thing of the past in football
Revealed: Jurgen Klopp personally moves to block Liverpool wonderkid sealing transfer exit

Barca could do well to strengthen with a signing like Bellerin, who has shown himself to be a fine attacking full-back who could fit the Catalan giants’ style of play perfectly.

Arsenal must surely do all they can, however, to keep players like this at the club as they look to recover and rebuild.

More Stories Hector Bellerin Joan Laporta

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. OFOMA says:
    December 21, 2020 at 7:35 am

    Let arteta go

    Reply
  2. SM says:
    December 21, 2020 at 8:36 am

    Bellerin can go back to Barca. It’s a miracle any club thinks hes worth north of £20m.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.