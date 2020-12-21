Barcelona presidential candidate makes huge Lionel Messi and Neymar claims

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has made two huge claims that star-attacker Lionel Messi wants to stay at the Nou Camp as well as suggesting that PSG forward Neymar wishes to return.

Messi, 33, has spent his entire career with Barcelona after joining their illustrious youth academy all the way back in 2000.

A near 21-year long career with the Catalonian giants has seen the Argentinian magician grow to become arguably one of the best footballers to ever grace a football pitch.

Messi’s two-long decade spell in Spain has seen the world-class attacker lift a whopping 34 major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

However, a summer of turmoil sparked speculation that the 33-year-old great was unhappy at the Nou Camp and could be set for a shock transfer.

Although there were heavy links to Manchester City to team back up with former manager Pep Guardiola a summer move for Messi failed to materialise.

Despite confirming in an interview with Goal that he’ll remain with Barcelona for at least the 2020-21 season, Messi’s long-term future continues to be speculated.

However, current preparing for their presidential elections, Barcelona candidate Jordi Farre has shockingly claimed Messi has told him he now wishes to make a U-turn and remain at the Nou Camp.

In addition to Farre’s stunning claims, the presidential candidate who is also a successful businessman has also revealed how former attacker Neymar, currently at PSG, wishes to make a shock return.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Farre said: “I am sure that Messi does not want to go.

I have talked to his [people]. I have not made any progress, but he has told me that he wants to stay…he wants a winning project.

“My project is that he renews [his contract] year after year, then to create a joint brand between Messi and Barca, with Messi as the honorary president.



“Neymar will be welcome but the first thing he has to do is withdraw his demands and ask for forgiveness without embarrassment.

“We are all wrong. We have spoken with his [entourage] and they have told us about ‘going home’.”