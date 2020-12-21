Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a transfer deal for exciting young midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye in recent times, with other Premier League clubs such as West Ham also said to be admirers of his, according to the Daily Record.

Caicedo looks a big prospect and he could be an exciting addition for Man Utd, with the Daily Record claiming they’ve already started discussions over bringing him to Old Trafford.

The report also quotes the player as having recently admitted that United are his favourite club, whilst also expressing an admiration of MUFC midfielder Paul Pogba.

“Manchester United are my favourite club,” he said in a television interview, as quoted by the Daily Record.

“I really like the game of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, I learn a lot from them every time I see them. I always try to do what they do, that’s why they are there.”

This could end up being smart business by United if they can beat other Premier League clubs to this up-and-coming talent.

Caicedo could end up being a key player for the club in the future and looks a real bargain in the making as the Daily Record suggest he is valued at just €6million.