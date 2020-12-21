As the coronavirus pandemic continues its stranglehold on the nation, the decision has been made to move the date of the Carabao Cup final.

Initially due to take place on February 28, the Wembley showpiece is now expected to be played on April 25 with a kick-off time of 4.00pm.

London currently finds itself under Tier 4 restrictions, the highest possible tier set out by the UK Government, and it’s expected that the status quo will remain the same well into the new year.

To that end, supporters in the locale will be unable to attend any football matches, so it’s a decision that makes perfect sense even if it will leave some disappointed.

“This season’s Carabao Cup Final has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday 25 April 2021, with a 4pm kick-off,” an EFL statement read, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“It is the objective of the League to stage the Final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the Final from its original date of Sunday 28 February 2021 to later in the year.

“The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give Clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person.

“The competition is set to continue this week, with the Quarter-Finals to be played across Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December, with all four games live on Sky Sports.”

The quarter-finals in the competition take place this week, and sees Brentford play Newcastle, Arsenal host Manchester City, Tottenham travel to Stoke and Everton hosting Manchester United at Goodison Park.