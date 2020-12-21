Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has fired a warning to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and to summer signing Kai Havertz.

It’s been an up-and-down start to the season for Chelsea, though expectations will have been quite high at Stamford Bridge after a summer of big spending on new players.

Havertz was among the most exciting purchases for the Blues, and was also joined by other big names in Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, and Edouard Mendy.

Redknapp is now concerned that Lampard might find it difficult to work out how to fit all his new players in, highlighting the attack as a particular concern and questioning which positions his new players could fill.

Writing in the Sun, Redknapp said: “For Frank Lampard at Chelsea, it is almost as if he has too many pieces in his puzzle at the moment. You wonder if he yet knows his best team. If anyone does. Where do they all fit in?

“I say this with regard to his two Germans in particular. I’m still waiting to see the best of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

“They cost a lot and even though they’re only young lads, they came here in the summer with big reputations. Yet to be fulfilled, if you ask me.

“Frank at Chelsea has a puzzle to solve with his squad. He needs to work out where is the best position for Werner and how to get Havertz firing.

“Should Werner come in from the wing and play through the middle with Mason Mount putting little balls through for him? It’s an option.”

The former Tottenham, West Ham and Queens Park Rangers manager also admitted he was worried by the struggles of Havertz so far, warning that the Germany international will surely find it even more of a struggle once fans return to games and add to the pressure.

“Havertz doesn’t seem to have got to grips with the physicality of English football yet,” he added.

“Having coronavirus is obviously a big setback and one we wish him well from. But even before that, he looked like a player not quite sure of himself.

“And at this moment in time English football is a stroll. If he finds it tough now, wait until crowds come back into stadiums and pump up the passion and the tackles to go with it.”