Chelsea star sends clear message to Frank Lampard over his future ahead of January transfer window

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has made it clear he’s not satisfied with his current situation at Stamford Bridge.

In what sounds like a pretty clear message to Blues manager Frank Lampard, Rudiger spoke out on his lack of playing time, saying he cannot be satisfied with how things are going.

He refused to go further than that, however, telling ZDF that whatever happens in January is still a long way off.

“I can’t be satisfied with my situation, but the fight has been accepted,” he said.

“What will happen in January is a long way off. I’m completely relaxed.”

Rudiger has never quite looked good enough for Chelsea and it may be for the best if he soon moves on, perhaps paving the way for the west London giants to reinvest his transfer fee in new signings in defence.

The Germany international is probably just short of being at Chelsea’s level, and it would be unsurprising if he ended up moving on in order to play more regularly as it seems unlikely to happen under Lampard any time soon.

The summer signing of Thiago Silva has made it harder for Rudiger to get into the team, while Kurt Zouma’s form has also improved this season and seen him move up to being first choice.