Two clubs on verge of pulling out of Chelsea transfer raid but new suitors emerge

Inter Milan and AC Milan are reportedly both on the verge of ending their interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Giroud still has potential suitors in the form of Ligue 1 giants Marseille, according to Le 10 Sport, though it seems the report still expects the France international is more likely to stay where he is this winter.

This is in line with what has previously been reported by Todo Fichajes, with the Spanish outlet claiming that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard does not want to lose the player in the middle of the season.

Giroud has been in fine form for the Blues in recent times, notably scoring a remarkable four goals in just one game against Sevilla in the Champions League.

The 34-year-old clearly still has something to offer at the highest level and it would probably be a mistake for Chelsea to let him go at this stage.

Timo Werner has suffered a recent dip in form, while Tammy Abraham also doesn’t look the most reliable backup option for CFC.

It would be hard to replace someone with the quality and experience of Giroud, so fans will hope this latest news of Marseille’s interest doesn’t amount to anything.