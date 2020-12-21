Crystal Palace set to make “very important offer” to finally sign summer transfer target

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to make a “very important offer” for the transfer of Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame.

The 23-year-old has shone in Serie A and could be a fine signing for Crystal Palace to give them a boost in the second half of this season.

That said, Palace might also need a great deal more strengthening this January after a poor start to the season that sees them lie in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Roy Hodgson’s side were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool at the weekend and work is surely needed on improving this squad in January.

Kouame could be an important addition, though he remains young and inexperienced, so might not be quite enough.

The Ivory Coast international has also previously represented Genoa in Serie A, but it remains to be seen if he could take his fine form with him to England.

Sport Witness’ report on this potential deal also claims Kouame was very close to joining Palace in the summer.