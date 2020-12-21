Dimitar Berbatov expresses interest in Man United coaching role as legend jokes about ‘invite’

Manchester United fans will undoubtedly be left excited by a recent admission from Dimitar Berbatov, the club legend has insisted that he’d welcome the opportunity to join the side as a coach.

During an Instagram Q&A session, the former striker was asked why he hasn’t become a ‘forwards coach’ for the Red Devils, he joked the club need to ‘invite’ him first at least.

The 39-year-old added that if he was called up, it would ‘probably be an easy decision’ for him to join the ranks as a coach.

Berbatov spent four seasons with the Old Trafford outfit, winning the Premier League twice, finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League, triumphing in the League Cup and also the Club World Cup.

Berbatov was prolific in the Premier League with spells for Spurs, Manchester United and Fulham seeing the Bulgarian netting 94 goals and registering 100 assists in 229 top-flight appearances.

“Well, first they need to invite me, you don’t imagine me going there and being like, ‘I will be the new coach of the forwards’, and if they invite me then it’s probably going to be an easy decision.”

With Berbatov being such a technically-gifted player in his career – that silky touch was jaw-dropping – he could be a fine person to work alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.