Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has appeared to hit back at speculation over his future following quotes from his old Egypt international team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika.

The former forward has been quoted as telling beIN Sports, as quoted by Goal, that he knows Salah is not happy at Anfield after discussing his situation with him.

Aboutrika was also quoted as saying he felt Liverpool would likely sell Salah due to financial reasons, but we think this is a pretty clear response from the man himself…

As you can see in the photo above, Salah just tweeted a picture of himself smiling, as if to emphasise that he is, in fact, happy.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, but LFC fans may be reassured by this social media hint from their star player.