Revealed: Jurgen Klopp personally moves to block Liverpool wonderkid sealing transfer exit

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly intervened amid the possibility of young defender Rhys Williams leaving the club.

The Reds starlet has impressed when called upon this season, and could still have a key role to play at Anfield for the season ahead, with Klopp suffering a number of injuries in that position.

Virgil van Dijk is likely to miss the rest of the season, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also proven injury prone in the past.

Even midfielder Fabinho, who has filled in in defence at times this season, missed a few games earlier on this term, and Williams has looked solid when he’s had to come in to help out.

Reports now suggest Klopp is eager to keep the talented 19-year-old at Liverpool this season, despite the possibility of a team loaning him out this winter.

liverpool rhys williams

Rhys Williams in action for Liverpool

LFC fans will be pleased to see their manager has such faith in Williams, who could save the club a fortune in the transfer market.

Many will have felt Liverpool should be spending big on replacing Van Dijk this January, but Williams’ presence in the squad could end up being enough in the months ahead.

