“I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool” – Reds star’s former team-mate drops huge transfer bombshell

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is not happy and the club could be considering selling him for financial reasons, according to a major transfer bombshell from his former team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika.

The pair played together for the Egyptian national team, and it seems Aboutrika may have some inside info on what’s going on with Salah at the moment – and it doesn’t paint a great picture for Liverpool fans.

Salah recently raised eyebrows with comments on Real Madrid and Barcelona in an interview with AS, but a following report from The Athletic suggested this was not of particular concern to anyone at Anfield.

Now, however, Salah is bound to be making headlines once again as his old international colleague Aboutrika has made some stunning claims about his future at Liverpool.

The 42-year-old has stated very clearly that Salah has told him he is not happy at Liverpool, and he also believes the Merseyside giants will look to sell him for financial reasons.

“I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public,” Aboutrika told beIN Sports, as quoted by Goal.

“One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.”

He added: “In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.

“I do not have any influence over Salah’s decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him.”