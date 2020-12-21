Man United approach agent of highly-rated Fiorentina defender

Manchester United have reportedly approached the agent of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic in the hope of bringing him to Manchester but face strong competition from AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Milenkovic, 23, joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2017 in a deal which cost the Serie A side £4.59m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Italy, the highly-rated centre-back has featured in a total of 111 matches and boasts a surprisingly decent goal record after netting an impressive 10 times, in all competitions.

According to a recent report from La Nazione (via Sports Witness) Premier League giants United have approached the 23-year-old’s agent Fali Ramadami in an attempt to understand the defender’s availability.

According to the Italian outlet Fiorentina’s highly-rated Serbian defender has also sparked the interest of AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

The report goes on to claim that Milenkovic’s current deal is set to expire in 2022 with Fiorentina hopeful their star defender will sign a new deal.

However, La Nazione also report that should an offer come in, in excess of £23m the Serie A side will give serious consideration to allowing the 23-year-old to depart.