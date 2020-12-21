Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out Daniel James for praise after the club’s 6-2 win over Leeds United yesterday.

The Red Devils haven’t always been that convincing in home games this season, but were at their free-flowing best to put six past their rivals, with James playing a big part in the win.

The Wales international has struggled for playing time at United this season, but made the most of this opportunity against Leeds with a superb performance and a goal.

This earned James praise from Solskjaer after the game, with the Norwegian tactician admitting the player has had to be patient, but praised him for working hard in training and getting the rewards in this game with the fine impact he had on the pitch.

“I think you saw what he did for us today, of course,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“Starting off on the front foot, he’s so quick and sharp.”

He also told BBC 5 Live, as quoted by the Metro: “He’s been biding his time, been patient, been working hard and he’s still as fit as a fiddle and I was very, very pleased for him.”

United fans will be pleased to see this improvement from James, who started brightly at Old Trafford last season before seeming to lose his way.

He shone at Swansea City as a youngster, however, so clearly has potential and a confidence boost like this might be just what he needed.