Manchester United star sets new Premier League record in 6-2 win vs Leeds

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has made Premier League history after becoming the first player to score twice in the opening three minutes of a game in the competition.

The Scotland international isn’t exactly known for being a prolific scorer from midfield, but he got off to a superb start to yesterday’s 6-2 win over Leeds United, showing his finishing qualities with two early strikes.

McTominay will have been surprised as anyone to be finding the back of the net in such quick succession, and it’s earned him a surprise place in the Premier League history books as a result…

3 – Scott McTominay is the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first three minutes of a match. Madness. pic.twitter.com/QtFGGS1JXa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2020

United fans will be glad to see this popular academy product coming good for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season after being in and out of the starting XI for much of his Old Trafford career.

Even if he never goes on to achieve much else for Man Utd, this is a very cool record to be able to brag about for the rest of his career!