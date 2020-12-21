One of the most heinous acts that can be committed on a football pitch is surely spitting in the face of an opponent.

It is the most disgusting and foul abuse, and when it’s called out and found to be proven, the perpetrators have to be dealt with harshly.

Thankfully, both Borussia Monchengladbach and the Bundesliga have both taken a hard line with Gladbach player, Marcus Thuram, after he was captured spitting at Hoffenheim’s Stefan Posch.

BBC Sport report that the player has received an immediate six game ban from the league, as well as a fine of 40,000 euros (£36,300).

To add to that punishment, his club have handed out a club record fine of 150,000 euros (£136,200) according to Bild, cited by BBC Sport, with all of the money going to charity.

That roughly equates to a month’s wages for Thuram, and though he has since apologised on social media, the scale of the fine sends out absolutely the right message.