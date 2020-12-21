Bad news for Liverpool: Why Real Madrid are very confident of signing Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool fans may not be happy to read latest transfer news on Kylian Mbappe that points more towards a move to Real Madrid instead of Anfield.

The Reds have previously been linked with Mbappe by Le Parisien, and he’d undoubtedly be a dream signing for Jurgen Klopp if the club can realistically compete for his signature.

However, the latest from 90min is that Real Madrid are very confident of signing Mbappe, partly because they’ve been saving up money for it by not spending too much in recent transfer windows.

That could put Los Blancos in a strong position to beat Liverpool to the France international, with Klopp bringing in a number of new players this summer with moves for big names like Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara.

Still, one could argue that Mbappe needn’t be a top priority for Liverpool anyway, with Klopp already having one of the best attacks in world football in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while Jota has also made a superb start to life at the club.

It would be a blow not to see Mbappe in the Premier League, however, with the 22-year-old looking like becoming perhaps the finest player of his generation.