Mikel Arteta refuses to contemplate resigning as Arsenal slip into possible relegation battle following disastrous run

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made it clear that he was not considering resigning as boss when he faced a stern question in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup tie against Man City.

The journalist in question noted the public backing from technical director Edu Gaspar and Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham as pressure mounts on Arteta as a poor run continued this weekend.

With the defeat to Everton marking Arsenal’s seventh in their last 10 Premier League games – of which they’ve won just once – Arteta was asked whether certain ‘conditions’ would lead him to resign.

The Spaniard, who captained Arsenal during a stellar playing career, admitted that he doesn’t like to think about those ‘steps’, as he’d rather stay ‘positive’ and focus on trying to improve the Gunners.

Here’s what Mikel Arteta had to say when asked if he’s considering resigning (quitting) as Arsenal manager… pic.twitter.com/ExvBMLwScR — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 21, 2020

“I don’t like to think about those steps because I’m going to be thinking in a negative way, and I cannot do that.”

“At the moment I have to try to be as positive as I can, believe in what we’re doing, try to modify things to make it work better and stay strong.”

“We’re going through a lot of difficulties, the last thing we want to be thinking of is a lot more problems coming up in the next few months, I’m not in that state of mind.”

“I know the responsibility that I have and why I am here, I think everybody knows as well – from a few months ago that this wasn’t going to get resolved really quickly, I think that’s the consciousness of everybody at the club.”

Arsenal’s poor run has left them 15th in the Premier League table, thrusting them towards a serious relegation battle this season, they’re just four points ahead of Burnley – who have two games in hand.

After an encouraging start under Arteta, things have most definitely derailed. Hopefully the fanbase don’t tarnish the Spaniard’s legacy as a player at the club if his time at the club ends anytime soon.