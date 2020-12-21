According to the Times’ Paul Joyce, Everton are preparing to offer a new contract to star Lucas Digne, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Times (subscription required) report that the Toffees would like to do so for two reasons – a reward for the ace’s fine performances since joining from Barcelona for £18m in the summer of 2018 and also to hold off apparent interest from Manchester City in their key defender.

It’s added that Digne will be handed improved terms, his current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old Frenchman registered four assists in his eight Premier League games this season before he was hit with injury.

Everton preparing to offer new contract to Lucas Digne. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 21, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Talks held: Man Utd open discussions over midfielder transfer, he’s admitted Red Devils are his “favourite club” Dimitar Berbatov expresses interest in Man United coaching role as legend jokes about ‘invite’ (Photo) Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s tweet appears to hit back at transfer speculation

Digne has started to prove himself as a quality left-back after high expectations as a youngster saw him land high-profile transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The France international has scored five times and assisted 17 goals in 87 appearances for Everton, he’s a major contributor to the side in the final third, with it clear that Digne is one of the most gifted full-backs in the Premier League when it comes to attacking ability.