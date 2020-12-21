(Photo) Man United defender snapped at another team’s training session

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been snapped watching Argentinian side Estudiantes train ahead of the January transfer window.

Rojo, 30, began his career with Estudiantes before making the move into European football where he turned out for the likes of Spartak Moscow and Sporting Lisbon before joining Manchester United in 2014.

The opinion splitting centre-back has struggled for game-time in recent seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and after joining Estudiantes on a six-month last season, the South American’s long-term future continues to be speculated.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Rojo was snapped watching his boyhood club train.

?¡Nada mejor que estar en casa! ? Marcos Rojo se encuentra en UNO presenciando la práctica de nuestro plantel profesional ??? pic.twitter.com/9ERWj0Snsv — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) December 18, 2020

Surely this is only going to further ignite the rumour mill?