According to Italy’s TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool have already reached an agreement to sign Lille ace Renato Sanches, with the 23-year-old seen as the ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

TuttoMercatoWeb were detailing Inter Milan’s January transfer window options in a lengthy piece, references to Liverpool came as a result of the Serie A outfit’s interest in Wijnaldum.

It’s reported that Inter are considering an offer of €15m for the Dutchman in January, in a similar transfer operation to the one that recruited Christian Eriksen in the final six months of his contract.

With the Athletic reporting that a free transfer exit for Wijnaldum in the summer is now the most likely option, it will be interesting to see if the Reds attempt to cash in one their trusted star.

TuttoMercatoWeb claim that Jurgen Klopp’s side have already struck an agreement to sign Sanches from Lille, it’s added that the ace is valued at around €20m but no transfer fee has been mentioned.

The 23-year-old is starting to reestablish himself as the player that set the world alight all those years ago after a disappointing spell at Bayern Munich ended last summer.

TuttoMercatoWeb don’t state whether Liverpool are set to sign the Portugal international in January or the summer, perhaps that all depends on what happens with Wijnaldum in the next month.

Sanches has been one of Lille’s standout performers this season, despite being troubled by some injuries – with the ace currently sidelined – he’s made 10 appearances across all competitions so far.

Lille are continuing to build on several impressive seasons, the quality side currently sit first in Ligue 1, ahead of Lyon on goal difference and a point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (the sides drew this week).

Liverpool are actually currently spoilt with their central midfield options, one could say that they’d be fine from a quality perspective if they didn’t replace Wijnaldum, but the track record of their injuries in this area – as well overall this season – shows that would be a massive risk.

Captain Jordan Henderson and Wijnaldum are the consistent starters for the side, they used to partnered by Fabinho in a devastating trio, but the Brazilian is covering at centre-back due to injuries.

The Reds also have the injury-prone Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to call on – with the latter just returning from the sidelines, as well as summer recruit Thiago Alcantara who is nearing a return.

Injury troubles have allowed academy graduate Curtis Jones to really assert himself as an important first-team player, with January signing Takumi Minamino also an option in the middle of the park.

Premier League fans will remember Sanches, after his difficult start at Bayern he was sent out on loan to Swansea for a season, with the ace struggling for the Welsh outfit.

A move to France has done a world of good for Sanches so far, he’s starting to look like the skilful player that lit up Euro 2016 again.