Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly held initial talks with agent Jorge Mendes as his club target the transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

According to Don Balon, Perez has been in contact with Mendes and wants him to negotiate a deal that could bring Neves to the Bernabeu, with a move expected to cost around €50million.

Neves has shone in the Premier League and looks like a player who could make the step up to a big club like Real Madrid in the near future.

The Portugal international clearly has his admirers at Madrid, according to Don Balon, with the report detailing how manager Zinedine Zidane is already thinking about using him.

This would be a big blow for Wolves, who have been putting together a strong squad that looks increasingly like it could be competitive in terms of chasing a top four spot in years to come.

Neves is an important part of that, however, so the club must surely do everything possible to prevent the 23-year-old leaving for Spain.