Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick continued with his high praise of Luke Shaw after a solid display in the 6-2 win against Leeds, giving his thoughts exclusively to CaughtOffside…

Chadwick, who came through the ranks for United at the turn of the century, has always supported Shaw – even when the tide and fans were against him – with the ex-midfielder’s predictions ringing true.

The 40-year-old believed that the summer addition of Alex Telles would raise Shaw’s game, and that’s exactly what has happened this season, with Shaw looking much better going forward now.

That was evident against Leeds as the 25-year-old whipped a dangerous cross in from the left flank that led to Victor Lindelof making it 4-0 after an Anthony Martial flick on, it might not have gone down as an assist on paper but Shaw’s delivery was the crucial key to the play.

Chadwick firmly believes that Shaw’s recent ‘level of performance’ leaves ‘not many’ left-backs better than the Southampton academy graduate on current ‘form’.

Here’s what Chadwick had to say on Luke Shaw’s display, with that level of performance proving that he deserves to be starting ahead of Alex Telles at this moment in time:

“Again Luke Shaw’s level of performance has been great since Telles came into the building and competition for the left back position will raise both of the players’ game to get into the team and stay there!”

“Shaw seems to be the first choice at the moment but knowing Telles is waiting in the wings will keep him on his toes and hopefully keep the consistency he is showing.”

“On form it’s hard to think of many better left backs then Luke Shaw, he has all the qualities and ability to get himself in the England squad and really challenge for that position.

“Injury problems have held him back the last couple of seasons but hopefully that is behind him now and he can really kick on and be the player he is more than capable of becoming.”

The even more impressive factor regarding Shaw’s solid displays as of late are that they’ve come immediately after the ace returned from a hamstring injury and in key games against RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Leeds.

It has to be admitted that the ace is now playing at the level that’s good enough to earn a recall to the England squad, this was slated before the hamstring injury ruled the ace out of contention for Gareth Southgate’s squad for the November break in an unlucky moment.

After a turbulent spell that started with a big-money move in the summer of 2014, Shaw finally seems to be nailing down some consistency and importantly a much more prominent threat in the final third.

Let’s see if Shaw can keep this up over the hectic Christmas period and over the second-half of the season in order to make his case for a spot in England’s squad for the Euros.