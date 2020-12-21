Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick was full of praise for Dan James after the ace’s wonderful performance in the 6-2 win against Leeds, letting on as such exclusively to CaughtOffside…

Chadwick started off by offering credit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the winger’s ‘positive impact’ against Leeds, as the boss showed ‘tactical awareness’ with his decision to start the ace.

Chadwick, who made 39 first-team appearances after coming through the ranks at United, added that the tie against Leeds represented a match that ‘suits his style down to a tee’.

James certainly proved as such against the club that he was set to join in January 2019 (he even had his picture taken with a shirt) before the deal fell through and he headed to the Red Devils in the summer.

The 23-year-old’s first memorable contribution in the one-sided rivalry clash was the interception that he made which led to Bruno Fernandes scoring the side’s third after a counter-attack.

If that wasn’t enough, James really made Leeds rue their decision to allow that transfer deal with Swansea to fall through as he scored in the 65th minute.

Chadwick noted that there aren’t many players ‘quicker’ than James when it comes to travelling with the ball, before hailing the talent’s defensive contributions and ‘superb work-rate’.

Here’s what Chadwick had to say on James’ performance, reiterating that the ace grabbed the ace with both hands to turn in a season-best display:

“It was great to see Dan James have such a positive impact.”

“It’s the first time we have seen him start for a number of weeks, and again Ole showed his tactical awareness by bringing him in for a game that suited his style down to a tee.”

“Once United broke Leeds’ first press there was lots of space for players with pace to drive forward to take the team into the final third and expose Leeds’ back line to create chances.”

“James has done this on numerous occasions to great effect, and when there is space for him there aren’t many quicker players when traveling with the ball.”

“In hindsight the yellow card was a really poor decision from the referee, it’s not easy to stay on your feet after a forearm to the face!!!” Here’s a look at that incident.

Chadwick also commented on the defensive contribution that James makes, the ace has deserved more respect at times given his clear hardworking nature:

“What James offers even when not having an attacking threat is superb work-rate and will always put a shift in to help the team.”

“It was brilliant to see it all come together for him yesterday and topped after with a really good goal which was thoroughly deserved.”

“Like Martial here’s hoping it will be the confidence booster needed to really kick on in the second half of the season after what has been a tough first half of the season for him at times.”

James has started in all four of his Premier League appearances this season, the ace has slipped down the pecking order this season, but made good of his chance on Sunday.

That was James’ first top-flight outing since the end of October in the bore draw against Chelsea, the Wales international really offered himself a platform to build on with a fine display.

The 23-year-old’s pace and work-rate make him a solid option for Solskjaer to possibly call on when facing some of the traditional top six in big games or clearly against sides that thrust players forward like Leeds, leaving them open to being demolished on the counter.